WhatsApp messaging service

If you receive the message please do not open the link or share it.

21-11-2019RITCHIE B. TONGO - EFE - EPA

A warning has been issued about a new WhatsApp scam that's circulating in Majorca.

Users are advised not to open a message from policia@gobierno.es or asesorjuridico@dian.gov.org which has an Interior Ministry logo, a file number and other seemingly official information.

Opening the link will allow hackers to download all personal information, including bank account numbers and passwords.

The texts reportedly originate in Brazil and have already been received by a number of people.

