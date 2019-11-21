Technology
Warning to WhatsApp users in Majorca
A warning has been issued about a new WhatsApp scam that's circulating in Majorca.
Users are advised not to open a message from policia@gobierno.es or asesorjuridico@dian.gov.org which has an Interior Ministry logo, a file number and other seemingly official information.
Opening the link will allow hackers to download all personal information, including bank account numbers and passwords.
The texts reportedly originate in Brazil and have already been received by a number of people.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.