Health
Restaurant at the centre of salmonella outbreak can reopen
Dragon Sushi in Palma, Majorca could be reopened by the end of this week, according to the Public Health Department.
Food inspectors from the public health department checked the restaurant on Wednesday and established that deficiencies which had led to its closure have been rectified.
The restaurant was shut down on 25 August and ordered to pay a fine after a salmonella outbreak affected 102 people.
The cause of the contamination at Dragon Sushi was never found.
