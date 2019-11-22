Ricardo Toscano Quartet perform this evening at the Alternatilla Jazz Festival , Gran Via Colom 28, Inca. 01-03-2019 Youtube: RTP

Today, 22 November

FAIRS

Mancor de la Vall, Biniarrels Fira de Mancor. 18.00: Children’s music activities. Casal de Cultura. 20.00: Batucadas - Valtukada (Mancor), Animes de So (Santa Maria, Factoria de So). 21.00: Correfoc - young demons, beasts of fire and batucadas. From the church to Son Morro. 22.30: Night of rock. Marquee on Josep Ferrer Ibañez.

Bunyola, Fira de Muntanya / Santa Catalina. 19.00-20.00: Small choral concerts in different locations. 20.30: Presentation by Bunyola businesses association and hot chocolate. Market area. 21.00: Supper followed at 22.00 by Santa Catarock concert. At the sports centre.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: Els Tres Tenors Mallorca. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. www.auditorialcudia.net.

Inca. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Ricardo Toscana Quartet (alto sax, piano, double bass, drums). Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28. Ten euros. www.alternatilla.com.

Llubi. 20.00: Concert for the autumn - Coral Castell Llubi Choir. At the church. Free.

Palma. 20.00 2nd International Music Festival George Sand with pianist Andrey Yaroshinsky at Sa Nostra Culture Centre (C/Concepció, 12) in Palma. Info 971 725 210. For more info www. fundacio@sanostra.es. Tickets 15 euros.

Palma. 20.30 XII Jazz Voyeur Festival with Javier Ruibal + Luar na Lubre at Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Tickets at the box office, www.ticketea.com and www.truiteatre.es. Info 971 783 279.



Palma. 21.00 with La Bien Querida at Municipal Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1) in Palma. Info 971 710 882. Tickets 18 and 20 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Dúo Dinámico - Manuel de la Calva, Ramón Arcusa; legendary Spanish pop act from the 1960s. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-60 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. (Every day until 6 January; other sites for the Christmas Fair open on 27 November.)

Palma, 29th Christmas Market at Es Refugi. Today until Saturday 23 November from 11.00 to 20.30 at the Culture Centre courtyard of La Misericordia (Pl. De l’hospital, 4) in Palma. There will be bar/restaurante, books, decoration items, antiques, children’s clothing, local products, designer clothing, accessories, furniture and tombola. Tickets at the door.

Tomorrow, 23 November

FAIRS

Mancor de la Vall, Biniarrels Fira de Mancor. 10.00: Firing of rockets. Family circus workshop. Plaça Ajuntament. 11.00: Opening of the traditional and artisan market. 16.00: Planting of giants at Son Morro. 17.30: Procession of giants. 19.30: Parade by cavallets. 21.00: Glosadors. In the marquee. 23.00: Concert by Marga Rotger. Municipal theatre.

Sa Pobla, Fira de l’Arròs Pobler (Sa Pobla Rice Fair). 17.00: Opening of the fair. Local produce and food, Plaça Major; artisan market, Plaça Alexandre Ballester; book and collecting fair, Placeta Església; local associations, C. Major; various attractions, Plaça Mercat; vehicles and agricultural machinery, C. Mister Green. 17.15 / 18.30: Children’s entertainment. C. Major. 19.30 / 20.00: Karate, street dance. In front of the town hall.

Bunyola, Fira de Muntanya / Santa Catalina. 11.00: Procession by pipers. 11.30: Cookery contest. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12.00: “Sounding” by pipers. Placeta Sant Pere. 18.30: Bunyola School of Dance and two folk dance groups from the Basque Country. In the streets of the village. 20.30: Folk dance - Bunyola School of Dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 19.30: Morgana Jazz Quartet. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free (collection of tickets from 16.00).

Palma. 20.00: Dr. Zhaska & La Banda Misterio - psychophonic funk. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 17 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Jorge Blass - illusionist. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor Hippodrome with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Anglican Church Christmas bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00 at The Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6 - Son Armadans) in Palma. There will be Father Christmas, live music, jewellery, toys, gifts, card games, bric-a-brac, Christmas cards and calendars, decorations, hand made gifts, toys and cards, books and CD’s, Christmas cakes and mince pies, jams and pickles, Christmas raffle, MC Izzy Newman, Christmas songs from the children of Centre Stage and Baleares International College. Info at 971 707 444 and 678 956 655.

Palma, Queen’s College Christmas Fair. Fom 11.00 to 14.30 at Queen’s College (Calle Joan de Saridakis, 64) in Palma. All proceeds will go to local charities: Amiticia, Angeles sin Alas, Save the Med and The Fundación Allen Graham Charity 4 Kidz. There will be Spanish tapas, international specialities, mulled wine, coffee and cakes, hot dogs, crepes and cupcakes, Father Christmas at 12.30, face painting, bouncy castle, children’s games, toys, books, Christmas gifts and crafts, tombolas and gues thename of the teddy.

Palma, Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. Today and Sunday 24 November from 11.00 to 20.00 at The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Swedish handicraft, Christmas decorations and cards, bread, cakes & Swedish ginger bread, cinnamon rolls, Swedish glass “Glögg” (hot wine), Textiles, candles, lotteries and tombola. All proceeds go to activities by the Swedish Church. Free entrance.

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). From 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)