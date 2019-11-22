Weather
Today's weather
Rain is forecast for most of the day across the island.
Highs of 16º and lows of 10º with a southwesterly breeze. Gusts of up to 80kmph are expected later in the day.
Humidity is up to 90%.
View the weather live across the island on our webcams.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.