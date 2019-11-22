Events
Get into the Christmas spirit with a champagne reception!
The Majorca Daily Bulletin has teamed up with the beautiful five star Hotel Gloria in Palma and is offering you the possibility to get into the Christmas spirit with five star treatment.
The Bulletin will be holding a reception with cava and canapés at the Hotel Gloria on Thursday 28 November, between 5 and 7pm.
Afterwards you can stroll down to the nearby Paseo del Borne and watch the Christmas lights being switched on and check out the bargains for Black Friday.
The price is 20 € per person.
This event is open to all Bulletin readers and subscribers!
Location: Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume, Carrer Sant Jaume 18, Palma (the passage beside C&A).
To reserve you place please call Cathy on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm with payment card details. Limited spaces.
Parking is available at the nearby Plaza Mayor and Via Roma car parks.
