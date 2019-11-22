More rain forecast for the weekend. 22-11-2019 MDB

It’s miserable in Majorca today with very heavy rain, winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour and a maximum temperature of 16 degrees dropping to around 10 overnight.

#Viernes de lluvias con alguna tormenta ocasional.

Vientos del suroeste, fuertes desde la tarde.



Predicción para hoy:https://t.co/kHGHZHdmkr



Sigue la precipitación en el radar de #Baleares:https://t.co/AVG2C7zvIm pic.twitter.com/t9CyucVT0i — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 22, 2019

It’s worse in Ibiza where the rain is relentless and the wind is gusting at 35 kilometres an hour but it is slightly warmer with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10.

Minorca is much the same with torrential rain throughout the day, a high of 17, a low of 10 and gale force winds.

The wet weather will continue throughout the weekend in the Balearics but there will also be some dry, sunny spells.

22/11 10:21 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:21 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/UY05aMQCcg — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 22, 2019

Majorca will have a mixture of sunshine and showers on Saturday, a high of 18, a low of 11 and strong northerly winds. Sunday will be very windy too but it will be a lovely sunny day with a high of 17 and a low of 10 degrees.

Ibiza, 18 degrees and cloudy with occasional drizzle on Saturday and very breezy but it will be a nice day on Sunday and 17 degrees with 30 kilometre winds.

Minorca, partly sunny, partly cloudy with morning showers on Saturday a high of 17 and winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour. Sunday also 17 and cloudy with rain in the morning but it should clear up in the afternoon.

