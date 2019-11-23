The industrial action will affect at least 56,000 workers. 05-11-2019 Javier Coll

Petrol stations across Spain will be taking strike action on December 5 and 9.

The UGT and CCOO Unions have called on workers to down tools to protest against insufficient salary increases in the sector.

The industrial action will affect at least 56,000 workers at more than 11,000 petrol stations nationwide.