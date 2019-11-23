Industrial Action
Workers unions plan Petrol Station strikes for December
Petrol stations across Spain will be taking strike action on December 5 and 9.
The UGT and CCOO Unions have called on workers to down tools to protest against insufficient salary increases in the sector.
The industrial action will affect at least 56,000 workers at more than 11,000 petrol stations nationwide.
