Black Friday sales in Palma, Majorca. 23-11-2018 Jaume Morey

Shares:

Just four days to go until Black Friday and although some stores have already put up their sale signs, the biggest discounts don’t usually happen until the end of the week.

The El Corte Inglés sale will start on Thursday and because this Sunday is one of the ten days that shops can open in the Balearic Islands, it promises to be a bumper weekend.

Some small and medium sized business say Black Friday hurts their bottom line because customers don’t buy any winter clothes until the end of November and when the sales start, competition is extremely fierce.

With bargains galore online and in the shops, tills will be ringing like crazy and Post Offices in the Balearic Islands expect to be run off their feet delivering an estimated 750,000 items bought either on Black Friday or in the run up to Christmas; 21% more than last year.