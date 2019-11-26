3 Cyclists were involved in the accident. 23-11-2019 Redacción Sucesos

A woman has been charged with alleged obstruction of justice and concealment and her boyfriend has been charged with alleged reckless driving.

The defendants were allegedly involved in a hit and run accident with 3 cyclists in Son Moix, Majorca on Saturday.

Witnesses say that a white van crossed lanes and hit three of four cyclists that were on the road, they also made a note of the registration number of the vehicle.The van was found some time later in Santa Ponsa by the Guardia Civil.

Police say that the woman initially claimed responsibility for running over the cyclists, but that her boyfriend eventually admitted he was driving the car.

Officers were unable to give the defendant a breathalyser and drug test because more than 24 hours had passed since the accident.