Aerial view of Magalluf, Calvia, Majorca. Archive photo. 13-07-2019 EFE

For the first time ever, more hotel bookings have been made online for Palmanova and Magalluf than through traditional tour operators.

Hoteliers say 50% of all sales were made online and they believe the upward trend in internet bookings will strengthen the sector and reduce the fallout when companies like Thomas Cook go bust.

The Hotel Association says the demise of Thomas Cook, the economic slowdown in Germany and Brexit’s effect on exchange rates have forced hotels to lower their prices by around 4%, but occupancy is up by 2%.