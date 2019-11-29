Another sunny day dawning over Majorca. 29-11-2019 MDB

Shares:

Mainly sunny today with highs 21º and lows of 9º.

Humidity is at 70%.

There is a gentle westerly breeze.

You can view the weather live across the island with our webcams.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Son Servera............................. 23.3 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa....................................22.4 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 21.9 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 21.6 degrees Centigrade

Capdepera............................... 21.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Lluc............................. 7.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university........................ 7.4 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 7.9 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 8.2 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa..................................... 8.9 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 42 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 41 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 33 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 30 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 26 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 65 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 59 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 45 (km/h)

Sineu................................................................ 44 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 41 (km/h)