Weather
Today's weather
Mainly sunny today with highs 21º and lows of 9º.
Humidity is at 70%.
There is a gentle westerly breeze.
You can view the weather live across the island with our webcams.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Son Servera............................. 23.3 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa....................................22.4 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 21.9 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 21.6 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera............................... 21.6 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Lluc............................. 7.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university........................ 7.4 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 7.9 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 8.2 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa..................................... 8.9 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 42 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 41 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 33 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 30 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 26 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 65 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 59 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 45 (km/h)
Sineu................................................................ 44 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 41 (km/h)
