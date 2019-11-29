Asinca S.L. in Inca, Majorca. 29-11-2019 Redacción

The leather manufacturer, Asinca S.L., is shutting its doors for the last time today after 74 years of trading in Inca.

In its heyday, 20 bus loads of tourists would queue up to shop at the store but profits have dwindled to virtually zero in recent years.

The company's manager, Jepi Corró, said "it is a historic firm and we are like a family, but the situation could no longer be supported by a business that had ceased to be profitable a few years ago".

Six people are losing their jobs and the 3-storey building in Calle Sineu is being sold off.

Antony's in Inca will also be closing at the end of the year after 24 years of trading.