Retail
Asinca S.L today closes its doors in Inca after 74 years of trading
The leather manufacturer, Asinca S.L., is shutting its doors for the last time today after 74 years of trading in Inca.
In its heyday, 20 bus loads of tourists would queue up to shop at the store but profits have dwindled to virtually zero in recent years.
The company's manager, Jepi Corró, said "it is a historic firm and we are like a family, but the situation could no longer be supported by a business that had ceased to be profitable a few years ago".
Six people are losing their jobs and the 3-storey building in Calle Sineu is being sold off.
Antony's in Inca will also be closing at the end of the year after 24 years of trading.
bertrand / Hace about 2 hours
if the "business had stopped to be profitable "its because the company hasn't t been able to adapt itself to the market which change regularly and to adapt to the taste of the clients. First step would have been to have a real fashion design and working on social networks... Unfortunately the same story than all others leather factories in Inca...