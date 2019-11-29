Missing poster for Zaira Garcia Garcia. 29-11-2019 Sos Desaparecidos

An alert has been issued by the organisation Sos Desaparecidos in Palma for a teenager who’s missing.

17-year-old Zaira García García has not been seen since Thursday, November 8.

She’s described as 1.60m tall with a thin build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Zaira is asked to call 116000, +34 642 650 775 or +34 649 952 957 or send an email to sosdesaparacidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.