Gambling
Gambling restrictions to be enforced in Palma
Palma City Council has announced an immediate crack down on betting shops and casinos.
A wave of inspections will be carried out to make sure that bookies and gaming organisations are complying with the regulations.
New rules are being drawn up to restrict activity in areas where there are schools, children’s leisure areas and centres for minors and limitations may also be introduced near health centres, and care homes for the elderly.
