The interior of Abaco, La Lonja, Palma. 21-11-2019 Mallorca Magazin

The famous Abaco bar in the La Lonja district of Palma has been given a new 20 year lease and will reopen on the last Thursday in January 2020.

The Ecker family had signed a deal with a German buyer who wanted to convert the property into a boutique hotel but has had a change of heart.

Once named “the best bar in the world’ by The Times, Abaco’s stunning interior hosts a treasure-trove of antiques, tapestries, sculptures and paintings, all set off with a gorgeous display of fruit and fresh flowers that make this place so enchanting.