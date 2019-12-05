China wants to increase its trade with the Balearics. 03-12-2019 Jaume Morey

Spain has signed a new trade agreement with China and Beijing wants to promote goods made in the Balearic Islands in the Asian market.

The President of the Chinese Foundation, Mao Wenjin, pointed out that trade between the Balearic Islands and China is very low and therefore offers maximum growth potential.

Balearic produce will feature in the Yiwu market, which is the biggest wholesale market in the world and sells everything from furniture to food, toys, sports equipment and arts and crafts.