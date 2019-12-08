The activists were photographed high in the mountains

The activists were photographed high in the mountains.

06-12-2019Ultima Hora

The group ‘Llums per la Libertat’ climbed to the top of Son Nasi sa Gubia in Bunyola on Friday to protest against corruption in Spain.

They took banners with them and when night fell they used lights to draw attention to their cause and read out a manifesto.

“The State of corruption, the anachronistic monarchy and the Ibex 35 continues to systematically violate the individual and collective freedoms of its citizens. It is in this context that the Catalan political and social leaders are found, imprisoned and forced into exile for defending and executing the collective will of an entire people,” they said.

The group also honoured “all those who fight and who have suffered repression from the Spanish State,” and paid tribute to Spanish rapper, Valtonyc, who fled to Belgium after he was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for inciting terrorism and slandering the King in his song lyrics.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.