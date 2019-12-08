The activists were photographed high in the mountains. 06-12-2019 Ultima Hora

The group ‘Llums per la Libertat’ climbed to the top of Son Nasi sa Gubia in Bunyola on Friday to protest against corruption in Spain.

They took banners with them and when night fell they used lights to draw attention to their cause and read out a manifesto.

[FOTOGRAFIES] Llums per la Llibertat il·lumina la Serra de Tramuntana https://t.co/zKZaeViHOh — Lunia17 #NoSurrender (@Altafaja1P) December 7, 2019

“The State of corruption, the anachronistic monarchy and the Ibex 35 continues to systematically violate the individual and collective freedoms of its citizens. It is in this context that the Catalan political and social leaders are found, imprisoned and forced into exile for defending and executing the collective will of an entire people,” they said.

Des de l'OCB saludam l'èxit de l'acció 'Llums per la Llibertat' que s'ha fet a Sa Gubia, Son Nasi i el Castell d'Alaró en solidaritat amb els presos polítics i els exiliats. Llum als ulls i força al braç. pic.twitter.com/Y9n0uMzeuD — Obra Cultural Balear 🎗 (@ocbcat) December 6, 2019

The group also honoured “all those who fight and who have suffered repression from the Spanish State,” and paid tribute to Spanish rapper, Valtonyc, who fled to Belgium after he was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for inciting terrorism and slandering the King in his song lyrics.