Monuments
Companies call for LED lights at Palma Cathedral to be removed
ARCA, JAM Joves Arquitectes de Mallorca, Grup d'Opinió d'Arquitectes, Palma XXI and AAVV District Centre have all warned that the LED lights at La Seu “undermine the architectural wealth of the building and cause upside down shadows, which distort the details and textures of the church.”
They have asked Palma City Council to change the current lighting system, which they claim “is obsolete and wastes a lot of energy,” and say the response has been positive.
The architects point out that the cathedral should be the star of the show, not the lights.
"The lighting has to be humble and discreet, to illuminate the monument and installing intense lighting on historical buildings causes light pollution which affects the environment and influences the image of the historic city.”
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.