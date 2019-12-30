Emergencies
Rescued hiker dies
A hiker who was rescued from the Biniaraix stream on Sunday has died.
The emergency services were alerted after the woman had a heart attack whilst hiking in the area and a doctor was able to stabilise her at the scene.
She was in an area that's difficult to reach on foot, so a Guardia Civil helicopter had to be used to transfer her to the Intensive Care at Son Espases Hospital for immediate treatment, but she later died.
