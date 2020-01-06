Series 2 of The Mallorca Files is currently being filmed on the island. 27-11-2018 Archivo

The Palma Film Office is supervising the filming of the second series of the BBC’s “The Mallorca Files” in Palma. The town hall says that representatives from the film office have met with local production teams in order to improve coordination for filming.

There has also been a meeting with the residents association in Sa Calatrava to analyse what impact there was because of the use of public areas for filming the first series. Councillor Rodrigo Romero, who is president of the film office, explains that there is consensus that Palma as a filming location should offer “general benefits” for local businesses and those working in the audiovisual sector.

However, these benefits have to be compatible with regulations regarding occupation of the public way and with the welfare of the public when filming is occurring.