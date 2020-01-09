The Mallorca Files filming on the Soller Train. 09-01-2020 BBC

Last Saturday evening, 2.3 million people watched the repeat of the first episode of The Mallorca Files on BBC1 and the rerun of the first series, which only premiered last Autumn, will continue until mid-March, by which time filming of the second series shot here in Majorca will have very nearly concluded.

The BBC’s new police drama The Mallorca Files, set and screened exclusively in Majorca, set a daytime audience record when it first went to air last November and filming of series two resumed on the island yesterday.

Prior to the festive break, two episodes of the new ten part series had been completed and now the production is setting about filming the remaining eight with Julian Looman and Elen Ryhs continuing as the lead characters, an unlikely British and German detective team. British police detective Miranda Blake and German investigator Max Winter are polar opposites, both at work and at home.

While Max wears his heart on his sleeve, Miranda takes everything in life very seriously.

Together, they form a mismatched crime-solving partnership that somehow, despite — or because of — their respective differences, works.

Before heading off for his Christmas holiday Julian told the Bulletin that he and all the team had been extremely pleased with the audience response and he is very excited about the series being screened in Germany this Spring.

It has already been bought by over 60 countries and has brought Majorca priceless publicity - hence why the Palma Film Office is now on board and helping in any way possible. The town hall says that representatives from the film office have met with local production teams in order to improve coordination for filming.

There has also been a meeting with the residents association in Sa Calatrava to analyse what impact there was because of the use of public areas for filming the first series. Councillor Rodrigo Romero, who is president of the film office, explains that there is consensus that Palma as a filming location should offer “general benefits” for local businesses and those working in the audiovisual sector.

The Mallorca Files plays out against the backdrop of sun-drenched locations and glamorous lifestyle of the island and it has clearly proved a wonderful winter tonic for UK TV viewers with the producers, Cosmopolitan Pictures and Clerkenwell Films hoping for a third series.