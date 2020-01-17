Tourists on the beach. 17-01-2020 M.A. CAÑELLAS

Shares:

The Balearic Ministry for Tourism announced this morning that they would be limiting the amount of alcohol which is served in hotels in Magalluf and Playa de Palma from next week.

The government announced that tourists would have a quota of just six alcoholic drinks per day (three with each main meal) in a move aimed at outlawing so-called booze tourism. The bombshell announcement is expected to cause some controversy especially as it is only limited to two areas of the island.

The Ministry for Tourism also said this morning that they would be looking to control the so-called party boats, which have been dubbed booze cruises and pub crawls.

More updates to follow.