Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Storm Gloria continues today with heavy and persistent rainfall.
There is a possibility of snow above 1300m this afternoon.
Temperatures are little changed, Palma is predicted to have a high of only 13º and lows of around 9º, where as up in the mountains at Lluc the top temperature will only be around 10º with a low of 6º.
Wind east and north east strong, with gusts of 80 to 90 km/h in general and up to 120 km/h in the Tramuntana mountains.
20/01 10:03 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:03 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/8sgOYFkhsl— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) January 20, 2020
The Balearics are on orange alert for wind and rain.
Rainfall overnights is as follows l/m2
Santanyí: 103
Felanitx (s`Horta): 138.3
Lloseta: 118.5
Montuiri: 91.5
Banyalbufar (Port des Canonge): 79.3 I
biza: Sant Vicent: 44.2
Formentera: 37.8
You can view the stormy weather live on our webcam page.
