The Torrente at Canyamel has burst its banks. 20-01-2020 Ultima Hora

Storm Gloria continues today with heavy and persistent rainfall.

There is a possibility of snow above 1300m this afternoon.

Temperatures are little changed, Palma is predicted to have a high of only 13º and lows of around 9º, where as up in the mountains at Lluc the top temperature will only be around 10º with a low of 6º.

Wind east and north east strong, with gusts of 80 to 90 km/h in general and up to 120 km/h in the Tramuntana mountains.

20/01 10:03 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:03 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/8sgOYFkhsl — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) January 20, 2020

The Balearics are on orange alert for wind and rain.

Rainfall overnights is as follows l/m2

Santanyí: 103



Felanitx (s`Horta): 138.3

Lloseta: 118.5

Montuiri: 91.5

Banyalbufar (Port des Canonge): 79.3 I

biza: Sant Vicent: 44.2

Formentera: 37.8

You can view the stormy weather live on our webcam page.