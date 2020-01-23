Crime
Video footage being investigated
A video which allegedly shows a minor sexually abusing a dog is being analysed by the Technological Crimes Group of the National Police Corps.
The footage was reportedly found in a WhatsApp message shared by a former inmate of Es Pinaret, who was arrested along with several others during raids on the United Tribuns gang.
Experts are trying to clarify whether the video was recorded by the suspect or downloaded from the internet.
Police say they are also trying to identify and confirm the age of a girl who also appears in the video.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.