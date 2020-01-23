Technological Crimes Group of the National Police Corps are in charge of the investigation. 22-01-2020 A. Sepúlveda

A video which allegedly shows a minor sexually abusing a dog is being analysed by the Technological Crimes Group of the National Police Corps.

The footage was reportedly found in a WhatsApp message shared by a former inmate of Es Pinaret, who was arrested along with several others during raids on the United Tribuns gang.

Experts are trying to clarify whether the video was recorded by the suspect or downloaded from the internet.

Police say they are also trying to identify and confirm the age of a girl who also appears in the video.