National Police took the person into custody. 22-01-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

The trial of a man who allegedly stole 10,000 euros from a supermarket will begin shortly in Palma.

The defendant allegedly stole some keys from a shop in Carrer de la caravel.la in the Can Pastilla neighbourhood of the city on August 6, 2016, then went to the supermarket office and took the money.

The Public Prosecutor is asking that the defendant be jailed for 3 years and forced to repay the 10,000 euros that he allegedly stole from the owner of the supermarket.