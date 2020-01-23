Will the sun shine today? 22-01-2020 TONI DIEZ

An yellow weather alert is still in place for the Balearic Islands, but Storm Gloria is finally on its way out, the wind has dropped and a touch of normality has returned.

Palma, 16 degrees with morning sunshine, afternoon fog and a low of 8 degrees.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Andratx with a slight northerly breeze, a high of 16 and an overnight low of 7 degrees.

Pollensa’s gorgeous too and 18 degrees with lots of sunshine and a low of 6.

It’s a foggy start to the day in Santanyi but the sun will come out later with a top temperature of 15 dropping to 6 after dark.

Soller, partly sunny partly cloudy with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 5.

Jan 23 What’s On

The Balearic Symphony Orchestra is live at the Palma Auditorium at 8pm and tickets cost between 25 and 35 euros. You can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Explore the history, paintings and sculptures of Joan Miró with a guided tour, in English, Spanish or Catalan at the Pilar and Joan Miró Fundació in Palma. It’s open from 10am until 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday and from 10am until 3pm on Sundays and holidays until May 15.

There’s Jazz Funk at the the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga from 9pm with Mark Peach, Miguel Ramon, Richard Vinton, Fabrice Delmas and Patti Ballinas.

And the Cold Sweat Band bring rock n’ roll to the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo at midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.