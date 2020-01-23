The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Balearic Executive Francina Armengol check out the damange done by Sant Llorenç flooding that cost thirteen people their lives. 23-01-2020 EFE

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Balearic Executive Francina Armengol, will visit the areas of Majorca worst effected by storm Gloria to see for themselves the damage that was caused.

Storm Gloria was the worst storm in years and caused millions of euros worth of damages to public infrastructure, businesses, private homes and boats that were at the mercy gigantic waves.

Francina Armengol will visit Portocolom, Portocristo, s'Illot and Cala Ratjada and meet with the Mayors of Manacor and Capdepera.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanchez will visit Maresme ​​and the Delta de l'Ebre areas on the Peninsula, before flying to Majorca where he will board a plane and fly over Cala Ratjada to see the damage caused by Storm Gloria. Later he will talk to Emergency Service personnel who were on duty during the storm before attending a meeting with President Francina Armengol and the Mayors of Manacor, Sant Llorenç, Capdepera and Felanitx.

Pedro Sánchez also came to Majorca after the floods of Sant Llorenç in October 2018 that cost thirteen people their lives.