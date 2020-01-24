National police on the scene. 23-01-2020 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

A second man who’s implicated in the alleged rape of a German girl in Palma denies sexually assaulting her.

The suspect says the sex was consensual and reportedly gave Video, WhatsApp messages and his mobile call log to the Women's Family Unit, or UFAM to back up his side of the story.

The victim met the two students at a disco in Polígon de Son Castelló last weekend. She told Police that when they went back to the apartment of one of the boys, they both raped her and when she started bleeding profusely they took her home.

The next morning she filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil in Son Bugadelles in Calvia and was examined by a doctor who confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

If convicted the suspects could be jailed for up to 10 years.

Related Tags