One of the young men was taken into custody. 22-01-2020 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

Two men have been arrested for the alleged rape of a young German girl in Palma.

She met the two students at a disco in Polígon de Son Castelló last weekend and witnesses have told police that they saw the three of them together at the club.

The victim claims that they went back to the apartment of one of the boys where they both raped her and that when she started bleeding profusely they took her home.

The next morning she filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil in Son Bugadelles in Calvia and was examined by a doctor who has confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

The two boys were released with charges after giving a statements to police.

If convicted they could be jailed for up to 10 years.