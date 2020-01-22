Crime
Alleged rape of a young German girl
Two men have been arrested for the alleged rape of a young German girl in Palma.
She met the two students at a disco in Polígon de Son Castelló last weekend and witnesses have told police that they saw the three of them together at the club.
The victim claims that they went back to the apartment of one of the boys where they both raped her and that when she started bleeding profusely they took her home.
The next morning she filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil in Son Bugadelles in Calvia and was examined by a doctor who has confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.
The two boys were released with charges after giving a statements to police.
If convicted they could be jailed for up to 10 years.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.