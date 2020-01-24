ACHINIB members held a rehearsal of the dragon dances yesterday. 22-01-2020 Julián Aguirre

The Chinese community in Majorca is gearing up for new year’s celebrations which take place one month after the Western New Year's Eve, because they follow the lunisolar calendar.

King Wok restaurateur and President of the Association of Culture and Art China and Spain, Ye Wetming, is hosting more than 200 guests for the celebrations who "will savour typical dishes, such as, meat pie with jelly, Peking duck, steamed fish, lobster and cuttlefish soup and a variety of sweets."

During the evening the dance of two Chinese lions will be performed by dancers from Barcelona with the Presidents and members of the ACHIB Association and the Association of Gastronomic Exchange Spain, Feng Jing, Xiuming Cheng, Qiduo Huang, amongst others.

The President of the Chinese Association of the Balearic Islands, ACHINIB says this year’s cultural festival will be held on Sunday February 2 at Plaça de Pere Garau, between 10.00 and 20.00.

According to the latest studies, there are 3500 Chinese in Palma. 43% of them live in the Pere Garau neighbourhood.

“There will be workshops taught by nine Chinese teachers from Beijing and a visit from the Monse dragon of the Pollensa Youth Association,” he said.

Rats

According to Chinese Astrology, people born in the year of the rat are optimistic, clever, energetic, likeable and sensitive to other people’s emotions, but are sometimes stubborn and can be rude and stingy.

In business 2020 is a time when efficiency is tested, time management is important and responsibility is a priority.

The 2020 year of the rat begins in China on Saturday 25, at 05.42 and ends on February 11, 2021.