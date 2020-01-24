Event
Fancy a Cycling-Ride with Armstrong?
World famous cyclists, Lance Armstrong and George Hincapie have launched a new project offering cycling tours of the island.
With 'The Move Mallorca 2020’ comes the opportunity to spend 6 nights and 5 days travelling around Majorca on a bike with Lance Armstrong for an eye watering 27,000 euros. The price includes meals, accommodation, bicycles and all kinds of sports equipment and there are only 12 places available.
Lance Armstrong was at the top of his game when he was banned for life for doping in 2012.
He was stripped of seven Tour de France titles and a raft of law suits left him with a mountain of debt. George Hincapie also confessed to doping.
Majorca has become the ‘go to’ place for cyclists, thousands of cyclists flock here every year and the industry is going from strength to strength.
