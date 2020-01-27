Palma's Palacio de Congresos. 04-04-2019 Archive

The Palacio de Congresos in Palma is this year anticipating its best results since opening in April 2017 and will be staging an increased number of large conferences and exhibitions.

The management at the Palacio notes that since opening, business tourism has taken a "qualitative leap" in the city, while the attraction of conferences and events is a clear example of the positive transformation of Majorca. There has been a joint public-private effort to create a Majorca brand which is stimulating the interest of the European MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) market in holding large events with more than 1,000 participants.

Among the conferences planned for the Palacio this year are several for the medical world. These include the national conferences for the SEMG, the Spanish Society for General and Family Medical Practitioners, which will be held at the end of May; the Spanish Society of Cardiology in October; and the Spanish Association of Paediatrics in June.

The Palacio is also managing to capture events from other cities. This is the case with Hitec Europe, the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference, which has been switched from Amsterdam.

These events bring benefits in terms of international recognition of Palma as an international MICE destination and adding value to scientific activity in Majorca. There is knowledge sharing, while new opportunities for business development are created.