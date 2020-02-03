Emergencies
Man dies in house fire
An 89-year-old man has died after a fire at his home in Palma which caused severe burns to 40% of his body.
Palma firefighters said the blaze engulfed an entire floor of the house in the Pasaje Cala de San Vicente, and everyone had to be evacuated.
Two other family members were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by SAMU 061 Emergency Services.
An investigation has been launched to determine how the fire started.
