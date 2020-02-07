Transport
Palma Airport Row
Palma airport has become embroiled in a controversy over plans to modernise its facilities and make them more competitive. The terminal building was inaugurated in 1996, nearly 25 years ago.
AENA states that the current area is not being extended and will meet with Government representatives and Enaire next week.
The project
AENA is planning to invest 559 million euros in Son Sant Joan airport between 2019 and 2023 to reform and modify modules A and D as well as the access roads.
AENA points out that the objective is to adapt the current infrastructure to comply with new European and Environmental regulations, not to expand the current surface of the airport, saying its capacity is determined by the 2001 DORA plan and is not being modified. It sets a maximum of 66 aircraft movements per hour, between landings and take-offs, and any changes must be processed before Civil Aviation Authority.
Tenders
Three files worth a total of 260 million euros are to be tendered for the remodelling of the Terminal Building which specify a series of changes to Module A at a cost of 224 million euros, Module D for 19.3 million and modifications to the airport roads and parking which will amount to 16.8 million euros.
Government position
The three parties that make up the Government, PSIB, Més per Mallorca and Unidos Podemos, object to expanding the airport if it means increasing capacity. The Minister of Mobilitat, Marc Pons, has said that the Executive welcomes improvements to the facilities and he will meet with AENA and Enaire officials on Thursday to discuss the details.
The Socialist Deputy in Madrid, Pere Joan Pons, said after a meeting with AENA that he saw nothing in the project that amounts to expansion of the perimeter or an increase in capacity.
Platform Request
However, the Platform against the expansion of Palma airport claims that the project does involve expansion plans aimed at increase the number of passengers.
“The whole process is a farce, since the works have already been defined to the point of having been awarded, regardless of the allegations that may arise from the public exhibition process,” said a representative, who added that they have called for an immediate halt to the project.
Related Tags
Polls
-
Are you planning to come on holiday to the Balearics this year?
With the booze ban and the tourist tax in the Balearics, are you still going to book a holiday here?
-
Yes:
73.33%
-
No:
13.33%
-
Undecided:
13.33%
- Yes: 73.33%
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.