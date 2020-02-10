New Volotea routes from Palma to France. 10-02-2020 Archive

Starting in the spring, Spanish low-cost airline Volotea will be operating two new French routes to and from Palma. These will be for Deauville and Strasbourg.

On Monday, the airline's managing director, Lázaro Ros, said that these new routes follow growth at Palma for the airline, which started operations in 2012. Passenger numbers at Son Sant Joan in 2019 rose ten per cent to 260,000. There were some 1,900 flights, which had a 92% average occupancy.

Within Spain, Volotea carried 1.4 million passengers in 2019, a 20% increase over 2018. For European flights there were 7.6 million passengers.