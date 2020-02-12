Transport
Zig-Zagging Driver Arrested
The Civil Traffic Guard investigates after a video shows reckless driving in Majorca. The images were recently recorded on the road between poligono Son Noguera and Llucmajor.
An elderly man has been charged with reckless driving and could be jailed for up to six years.
Video recorded by Guardia Civil Traffic Cops shows the driver zig-zagging all over the road between poligono Son Noguera and Llucmajor.
He narrowly misses 13 vehicles and a cyclist by inches as he crosses into oncoming traffic more than 10 times putting himself and other people in anger.
Comments
Britbabe / Hace about 3 hours
6 years ? No way, a woman only got 4 years for killing someone not long ago, whilst"under the influence" and she had no tax, insurance or ITV !
JACK ALLEN / Hace about 4 hours
Possibly six years for reckless driving , but if he was drunk and killed an innocent cyclist , he would only get 3 months and be given 4 months to hand himself in....joke.
Fred-T / Hace about 5 hours
This just looks like any number of Spanish drivers I am behind every day whilst tgey are on their mobile phones!! Whikst on the subject, what do instructors teach learner drivers to do on roundabouts. They are always in the wrong lane, cut across from inside to outside to exit and never indicate. That is after of course negotiating the parked cars on the roundabout. I have lived in 5 countries and Mallorcan drivers are the worst!