The Civil Traffic Guard investigates after a video shows reckless driving in Majorca. The images were recently recorded on the road between poligono Son Noguera and Llucmajor.

An elderly man has been charged with reckless driving and could be jailed for up to six years.

Video recorded by Guardia Civil Traffic Cops shows the driver zig-zagging all over the road between poligono Son Noguera and Llucmajor.

He narrowly misses 13 vehicles and a cyclist by inches as he crosses into oncoming traffic more than 10 times putting himself and other people in anger.