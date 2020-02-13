Line 15 to Playa de Palma is one of the routes that's changed 12-02-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter(Teresa Ayuga)

Shares:

Residents of Palma are furious about the changes to EMT bus services and plan to boycott the service and use their cars to get to the city centre in protest.

The Federation of Veïnats de sa Ciutat de Palma and Neighbourhood Associations in Son Armadams, es Fortí, sa Teulera, Santa Catalina, Born des Molinar and ses Cases Noves des Coll will take action from next week against changes in the lines of the EMT.

“The bus has been taken away, so come to the centre by car” is the motto of the protest which will consist of driving around the old town by car for half an hour from Monday to Friday.

The route will take them from Plaza de la Reina to Passeig del Born, Avinguda Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Puente de la Riera, Paseo Mallorca and back to the Born.

They are demonstrating against the numerous changes to EMT bus routes in neighbourhoods of Palma.