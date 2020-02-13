The Red Cross was there to provide assistance. 13-02-2020 Cruz Roja Baleares

Thirteen people were picked up by the Guardia Civil and the Coastguard at an islet in the Cabrera archipelago on Thursday morning. The seven adults and six adolescents had arrived in a small boat from Algeria. At 23.00 on Wednesday, the 112 emergency service received a call from a number that had an Algerian prefix. The person making the call reported that he and twelve others had landed at the islet; 112 located the call to Na Foradada.

They were picked up at 01.30 and arrived in Palma at 03.30. Half an hour so later, the National Police took charge of them. The seven adults are being sent to a mainland detention centre prior to repatriation. There are sufficient places at the detention centres at present. Tests will be carried out to determine the ages of the adolescents.

One of the thirteen needed hospital treatment for hypothermia.