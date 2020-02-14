Crime
Child Abandoned While Mum Goes Drinking
A Spanish woman has been charged with the temporary abandonment of a minor in Palma after allegedly leaving her 10-year-old son locked in the car while she went drinking.
A passerby called Police after seeing the child crying in a parked car in Carrer de Baltasar Valentí at around 2am on Saturday. Officers confirmed that the boy couldn’t open the door because his mother had locked it from the outside and when asked where she was, he pointed to a local bar.
Police went into the bar and found the defendant who they said was very drunk and reportedly told them 'my son was sleepy and I wanted to come to the bar, but I went out to see how he was every ten minutes.”
The car was unlocked and the crying child and his mother went home in a taxi.
Witnesses in the bar allegedly told Police that it’s not the first time the woman left her son in the car so that she could go drinking.
Palma Local Police have handed over a written report to the Juvenile Prosecutor.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.