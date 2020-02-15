International Women's Day is on 8 March. 08-03-2019 Reuters

The Majorca Feminist Movement has announced that there will be a "strike" in the Balearics to mark International Women's Day on the eighth of March, which is actually a Sunday. There has been a lack of unanimity among Spain's regions as whether there should be a "general strike". Individual regions are therefore making their own decisions.

The action in the Balearics will involve students and workers, who are typically from some areas of the public sector. There will also be a rally and march starting at 12.00 in Plaça Espanya, Palma.

Violet is the colour that will unite a series of activities before and after International Women's Day. Among other things, the feminism in the school network will be preparing a video that expresses pupils' concerns, while Manacor is to hold its first women's fair (the day before International Women's Day) and the Council of Majorca will be holding a conference about feminist municipalism.