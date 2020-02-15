Courts
Twenty-one month sentence sought for road-rage case
A 28-year-old Moldovan faces a sentence of 21 months for having thrown some form of bottle top during a road-rage incident.
On the eleventh of June 2017, the accused's BMW was tailgating a car on the Via Cintura heading in the Andratx junction just before the Soller exit. Both vehicles were in the outside lane. The driver of the other car, in which his wife and two children were passengers, pulled into the middle lane. The accused drove past and threw the bottle top that struck and damaged the side of the car (the damage cost 356 euros to repair).
The prosecution service is seeking the sentence for reckless driving and causing damage and is also calling for the withdrawal of the accused's licence for five years.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.