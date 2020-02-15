The area where the road rage occurred. 15-02-2020 Teresa Ayuga - Archive

A 28-year-old Moldovan faces a sentence of 21 months for having thrown some form of bottle top during a road-rage incident.

On the eleventh of June 2017, the accused's BMW was tailgating a car on the Via Cintura heading in the Andratx junction just before the Soller exit. Both vehicles were in the outside lane. The driver of the other car, in which his wife and two children were passengers, pulled into the middle lane. The accused drove past and threw the bottle top that struck and damaged the side of the car (the damage cost 356 euros to repair).

The prosecution service is seeking the sentence for reckless driving and causing damage and is also calling for the withdrawal of the accused's licence for five years.