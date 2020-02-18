Palma City View 17-02-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is 16 degrees and overcast all day with 30 kilometre an hour north-easterly winds and an overnight temperature of around 8.

It’s cloudy in Andratx too but there’s hardly any wind and the high of 16 degrees will fall to 7 after dark.

It’s 14 degrees and dull in Santanyi with north-easterly winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 6.

Pollensa is 17 degrees, cloudy and very windy with a low of 5, but the sun will come out now and again.

There’s black clouds gathering in Soller and it’s 16 degrees with a strong north-easterly breeze and a low of 6.

Feb 18 What’s On

Watch true artisans at work and learn all about the ancient craft of ceramics on the Ruta del Fang or Route of Mud tour at Pòrtol’s potteries, which date back to the 17th century.

It’s tapas Tuesday in Palma, tuck into one of Majorca’s famous tapas and a beer for less than 3 euros on La Ruta Martiana. For more information and a map of all the bars taking part log on to rutamartiana.wordpress.com.

And Glasford & The Providence bring reggae to the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma at midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.