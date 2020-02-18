Fundraising for the cinema 17-02-2020 Pere Bota

The 'Salvem CineCiutat' (Save CineCiutat) crowdfunding campaign has raised 44,000 euros in just five days.

Legal requirements for technical and aesthetic renovations needed a minimum of 32,000 euros. Without this spending, the cinema in Palma would have to close; 60,000 euros, at a minimum, are required to ensure the cinema's viability in the medium term.

The Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival has added itself to the crowdfunding campaign. The festival's founder, Sandra Seeling, has made available three special passes, each for two people, to all screenings, the Producers Club and the opening and closing galas at this year's festival. The passes cost 150 euros, and the money will be added to the campaign, whose organisers have expressed their thanks to the festival and all those who are helping.