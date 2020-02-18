Lance Armstrong & George Hincapie Majorca Cycling Tours Sold Out 17-02-2020 @lancearmstrong

Cycling champion, Lance Armstrong and his partner George Hincapie have hit the jackpot with their cycling tours of Majorca.

All twelve dates for next September have sold out and people are queueing up to book a slot with 'Move Mallorca 2020’ which costs 27,000 euros a pop to spend 6 nights and 5 days cycling across the island with Lance Armstrong, including meals, accommodation, bikes and other sports equipment.

Lance Armstrong was banned from the sport for life in 2012 for doping and stripped of his Tour de France titles. George Hincapie also confessed to doping.

Majorca has become a cycling haven and thousands of flock to the island every year to test their metal against the rough terrain of the Serra Tramuntana.