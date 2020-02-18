Pa amb Oli Combinations From Competing Majorcan Restaurants 17-02-2020 Ultima Hora

Two Majorcan restaurants have made it to the finals of the II World Pa amb Oli Championships.

Thirteen restaurants from Majorca took part in the competition but only Merendero Minyones and Sa Punta made it through to the next round after a Classroom Demonstration from Tomeu Esteve at the Escola d'Hoteleria de Les Balearic islands.

Merendero Minyones presented a pa amb oli with Felanitx pork liver pate, cheese mayonnaise and angel hair with Majorcan sweet herbs.

Sa Punta made a pa amb oli with herring, Manacor cheese and fresh onion with D.O. Majorca oil from the Manacor area.

The jury in charge of choosing the top two pa amb olis consisted of, Igor Rodríguez, Chef at El Txoko restaurant in Santa Eulàlia and Coordinator of the Second World Pa amb oli Championship; Pep Magraner, President of the Association of Bakers of the Balearic Islands; Joan Fornari, Baker at Forn and Pastisseria Gelabert de Llubí and the winner of the 'Best Pan Moreno 2019'; Lydia Larrey, from the Designation of Origin Oli of Majorca; Lydia Corral, Gastronomic Journalist from Ultima Hora; Maria Tugores, Director of Escola d'Hoteleria de Les Balearic islands and Roger Busquets, Chef at Es Rebost.

Finalists from Majorca and MInorca, will face off in Parc de Sa Feixina between 1200 and 1300 on Tuesday February 28 to win the title of 'Best Pa amb Oli in the World'.

The winner and all of the finalists of the 'Best Pa amb Oli in the World' competition will be able to sell their creations for 6€, during the Pa amb Oli Fair. It starts on February 28 and finishes on March 1, which is also Balearic Islands Day.