Carlos García Roldán after he was arrested in Colombia - Archive photo 13-02-2019 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The man who allegedly ripped off hundreds of people in Majorca by selling them houses that didn’t exist, is now tucked up in jail in Palma.

Carlos García Roldán, who’s also known as ‘Charly’, was the alleged the mastermind behind the biggest real estate scam the island had ever seen. His company, Promociones Lujo Casa, or Luxury House Promotions, allegedly scammed more than 200 people out of between 4 million and 7 million euros.

When the first complaint about the scam was filed in Majorca in 2018, Charly fled to Colombia, lost weight and reportedly had cosmetic surgery in an effort to hide his identity. He was arrested last year after a joint operation between the Colombian Police and the Guardia Civil and extradited to Spain to stand trial.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was transferred to Palma jail from Soto del Real in Madrid under armed guard and is facing a raft of charges, including aggravated fraud, document forgery, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation.