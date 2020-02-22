Weather
Majorca Enjoys Spring Weather
It’s more like spring than winter in Majorca thanks to lots of lovely sunshine and temperatures of between 14 and 17 degrees.
Tons of people are heading for the beach to sunbathe, read books and magazines, play in the sand and some are even brave enough to go for a swim.
Hundreds of residents will no doubt head for coastal areas this weekend but it’s the tourists and students who are usually first in the queue to wiggle their toes in the sand.
Laura Martín and María Romero, who are studying Philosophy and Journalism and Audiovisual Communication in Madrid, came to Palma for the weekend and were on the beach at Cala Comtesa within an hour of arriving.
15 degrees in the water
The water temperature is still a bit chilly at about 15 degrees.
"It is still very cold for swimming, but in this paradise, sunbathing and going out at night is enough," said Laura, who flies back to Madrid on Sunday afternoon.
Iraitz González and Ander Iglesias live in Palma and when their friends, Antón Pastur and Iago Ferreiro came to visit, their first stop was Illetes beach.
“We both came to Majorca on a study trip years ago and that was in June, but being on the beach in the middle of February, when it’s not overcrowded, is such a joy,” says Iago.
Residents and winter tourists staying in hotels and apartment in Cala Major were also lapping up the sunshine on local beaches and Antonia Planas, who works in a local supermarket says she loves the beaches when they’re quiet.
"I have an afternoon shift and I like to come in the morning to sunbathe for an hour or two because the beach is quieter,” she says.
Temperatures are forecast to soar to 19 or 20 degrees in Majorca this weekend and even higher next week.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.