Classic superyacht in Palma for refit and repair
The Mikhail S. Vorontsov, a 64.52m luxury yacht, built by Dream Ship Victory and delivered in 2013 has just sailed into Palma for a refit and repair at the Astilleros shipyard.
Her top speed is 13.0kn and she boasts a maximum cruising range of 2950.0nm at 12.0kn with power coming from two 965.0hp MTU 8V2000M72 diesel engines.
She can accommodate up to 10 people with 12 crew members. She was designed by Valeriy G. Stepanenko with Dykstra Naval Architects developing the naval architecture, and the interior design was created by Ken Freivokh.
Mikhail Vorontsov's impressive leisure and entertainment facilities make her the ideal charter yacht for socialising and entertaining with family and friends.
She was priced at 10.5 million dollars at the end of last year.
