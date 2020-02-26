News
Beautiful Views of Majorca
The lack of clouds in the sky and perfect visibility has given Minorcans a bird’s eye view of Majorca.
Josep Bagur captured this beautiful shot from Ciutadella which clearly shows the coastline and craggy mountains of Majorca and the perspective makes it look like the two islands are very close to each other.
Although the distances are different the photograph is similar to the ones of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain which are only visible from the Observatory Fabra in Barcelona when the conditions are absolutely perfect.
