Animal Welfare
Free water in Inca
Pet owners in Inca are being given free bottles of water to clean away dog urine.
Inca City Council is recommending that vinegar be added to the bottles of water to help keep the city clean and stop other dogs urinating on street lamps, street furniture, pavements and the facades of buildings.
The bottle supply is part of the framework of the VISIBLE SOIB Program 2019-2020, which is co-financed by State funds through the Sector Conference and the Fund to promote the Promotion of Tourism Sustainable, or ITS.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.