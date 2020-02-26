Inca City Council gives pet owners bottles of water to wash away dog urine. Los Agentes Cívicos reparten estas botellas, que incluyen recomendaciones de uso para los dueños de las mascotas. 26-02-2020Ajuntament d'Inca 26-02-2020 Ajuntament d'Inca

Pet owners in Inca are being given free bottles of water to clean away dog urine.

Inca City Council is recommending that vinegar be added to the bottles of water to help keep the city clean and stop other dogs urinating on street lamps, street furniture, pavements and the facades of buildings.

The bottle supply is part of the framework of the VISIBLE SOIB Program 2019-2020, which is co-financed by State funds through the Sector Conference and the Fund to promote the Promotion of Tourism Sustainable, or ITS.